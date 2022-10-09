Gage (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Buccaneers are hopeful about both Gage and Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both back atop the depth chart, though, the team could afford an absence from Gage if it's felt that caution is for the best. He's surpassed 30 receiving yards in just one of four appearances.