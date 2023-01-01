Gage should retain a solid snap share in Sunday's Week 17 divisional battle against the Panthers despite the fact fellow wideout Julio Jones (knee) is active for the contest per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

Jones once again was handled with care throughout the practice week due to his lingering knee issues, and although he'll suit up versus Carolina, a similar scenario to last Sunday night's overtime win against the Cardinals could unfold. In that contest, Jones played just 19 snaps to Gage's 43, with the latter producing a 5-65 line on six targets. Given Gage also proved highly valuable with eight receptions, including a pair of touchdowns, in a Week 15 loss to the Bengals that Jones was sidelined for, he could certainly play much more of a co-No. 3 receiver role once again versus the Panthers.