Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage (hamstring) won't play Sunday in Cleveland, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Even with the benefit of a Week 11 bye, Gage didn't demonstrate enough progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury during practices Wednesday through Friday for the Buccaneers to feel comfortable with him suiting up this weekend. With Gage set to miss a fourth straight game, Godwin should operate as the Buccaneers' primary slot man, while Julio Jones will get more opportunities to work out on the perimeter opposite Mike Evans.
