Gage enjoyed another productive day at training camp Saturday, recording at least five receptions, including two touchdowns, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Dix notes that Gage's success hasn't just been limited to Saturday, as he's been a go-to target for Tom Brady to varying degree in each session thus far. Gage has flashed in multiple ways, including making impressive catches on crossing patterns, near the sideline and in the end zone. The arrival of Julio Jones may keep Gage as the No. 3 wideout to start the season even while Chris Godwin (knee) is finishing his recovery from ACL surgery, but the veteran's quick chemistry with Brady still bodes very well for his chances of hitting the ground running in the Buccaneers' air attack.