Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
A hamstring issue has followed Gage throughout the season, but he's been the one constant in the Buccaneers' receiving corps, playing between 42 and 81 percent of the offensive snaps weekly, depending on who was available for game day. Overall, he's averaging 7.2 YPC and 6.1 YPT on his 25 targets through four games. Assuming he's available Sunday versus the Falcons, Gage will work alongside Mike Evans, while the statuses of Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) remain up in the air after being limited, too, Wednesday.
