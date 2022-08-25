Gage (leg) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Gage hasn't handled any on-field drills since suffering a left leg injury during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. The 26-year-old is trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts, but he still has over two weeks to get ready for the regular-season opener in Dallas on Sept. 11.
