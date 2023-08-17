Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Thursday that Gage is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Gage likely to be placed on IR in short order, the Buccaneers' depth behind top two wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin takes a big hit. Among those now in the mix to make cases for expanded roles this coming season are rookie sixth-round pick Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore.