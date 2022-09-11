Gage (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage missed the entire preseason schedule due to a hamstring injury sustained during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. While he put together back-to-back weeks with on-field work, he was limited in all three practices during preparation for the season opener. With his status now clear, he'll operate alongside Mike Evans, the returning Chris Godwin (knee) and Julio Jones.