Gage had eight receptions (12 targets) for 59 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.

Gage was elevated to No. 3 on the depth chart with Julio Jones (knee) inactive Sunday. The veteran wideout capitalized on the opportunity and delivered on two short scores, doubling his season touchdown total in the process. Gage has dealt with his own injury problems in 2022, but he has performed well when asked to fill in for downed teammates. If Jones is forced to miss next week's tilt, then Gage could provide flex value in a similar role against the Cardinals on Sunday.