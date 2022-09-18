Gage (hamstring) secured five of six targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Gage was able to play through his hamstring issues for a second straight week to open the season, finishing with a team-high number of catches in a game when the Buccaneers were down both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), and during which Mike Evans was ejected early in the fourth quarter. Gage has been even more of a short-area target over his first two games in Tampa Bay than he was in Atlanta, and he may have an uphill battle racking up yardage against a tough Packers secondary in Week 3 next Sunday.