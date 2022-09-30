Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It's the fourth straight week he's been listed as questionable with the same hamstring injury, and he's yet to miss a game. Gage even put together a big stat line last week, with 12 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 14-12 loss to the Packers. He's unlikely to see that many looks Sunday night with Mike Evans back from suspension, but there is a shot Gage works as the No. 2 receiver with both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) categorized as game-time decisions. The Chiefs and Bucs play on Sunday Night Football, which means inactive lists come out around 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.