Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Saints, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Gage was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday, but the veteran receiver was upgraded to a full participant in the final practice of the week, which should be a good sign for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old has not played since Week 7 due to a hamstring injury, and he had just one game with more than two receptions in the four weeks prior to suffering the aforementioned injury.