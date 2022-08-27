Gage (leg) isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest at Indianapolis, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage thus will miss out on a chance to get some in-game reps with Tom Brady ahead of the regular season, the result of a left leg injury that has sidelined the wide receiver since a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. Chris Godwin (knee) also won't suit up in the Buccaneers' exhibition finale, meaning Mike Evans and Julio Jones will be the team's top healthy options available at the position. Meanwhile, Gage will look to get healthy for a Week 1 road matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 11.