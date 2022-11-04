Gage (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

With Gage missing a second straight game, the Bucs figure to go with Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin and Julio Jones as their top three wide receivers again. They also have Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden as depth options, which could come in handy if Evans has a setback with his ankle or Jones' PCL injury flares up.