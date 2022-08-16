Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Gage (leg) will not practice this week, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bowles said Gage and fellow wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) will sit out this week's joint practices in Tennessee. The severity of Gage's leg injury remains undisclosed, but it's obvious the Buccaneers are prioritizing his health for Week 1, and not Saturday's upcoming preseason game against the Titans.