Gage (undisclosed) isn't quite back to full strength, but he won't be placed on the PUP list for the start of training camp, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Gage missed June minicamp with an undisclosed injury, and while he apparently is still in recovery mode six weeks later, the Bucs don't seem worried about his Week 1 availability. The 27-year-old agreed to reduce his base salary from $10 million to $7 million this offseason, setting him up for another year as the No. 3 receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin after injuries marred Gage's first season in Tampa.