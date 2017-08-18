Buccaneers' Russell Hansbrough: Did not play Thursday
Hansbrough (concussion) was not active for Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hansbrough is still going through concussion protocol after leaving last Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals with the injury. He'll have to be clear of concussion-like symptoms for at least 24 hours before he can return to the field, with his next opportunity to play being Aug. 26 against the Browns.
