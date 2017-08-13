Buccaneers' Russell Hansbrough: Enters concussion protocol
Hansbrough has entered concussion protocol, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hansbrough exited Friday's preseason opener to be evaluated for a concussion and those suspicions were evidently confirmed after further testing. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri is looking doubtful to play in Thursday's exhibition game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Hansbrough: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Set to sign with Tampa Bay•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Returns to Bucs practice squad•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Hansbrough: Promoted to active roster•
-
Russell Hansbrough: Waived by Buccaneers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...