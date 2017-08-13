Play

Hansbrough has entered concussion protocol, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hansbrough exited Friday's preseason opener to be evaluated for a concussion and those suspicions were evidently confirmed after further testing. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri is looking doubtful to play in Thursday's exhibition game against the Jaguars.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories