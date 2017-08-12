Play

Hansbrough exited Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals early in order to be evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

Hansbrough recorded just one rush for a two yard loss before leaving the game. He is competing in a crowed group of running backs trying to land a spot on the final roster in a backup role. Consider him day-to-day until more clarity is provided.

