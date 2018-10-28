Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost leads miracle comeback
Fitzpatrick completed 11 of 15 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed once for 18 yards.
Brought into the game after Jameis Winston's fourth interception of the afternoon was returned for a touchdown late in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick flashed some of the same type of play that made him an early-season sensation. The grizzled veteran led scoring marches of 68 and 88 yards in the fourth quarter, the second culminating in an 18-yard touchdown pass to O.J. Howard on fourth down with 1:10 remaining. Fitzpatrick then completed a subsequent two-point conversion pass to tie the score at 34-34. The game's end result was disappointing from a team perspective, however, so the spark Fitzpatrick provided the Buccaneers could be both a blessing and a curse for head coach Dirk Koetter. On the one hand, Tampa almost pulled off a miracle comeback, but he now has a quarterback controversy on his hands, albeit one that came about without the benefit of a victory. The Bucs' quarterback situation will naturally be one of the hotter topics around the league heading into Week 9 ahead of a divisional clash versus the Panthers.
