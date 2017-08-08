Fitzpatrick continues to battle Ryan Griffin for the No. 2 quarterback job during training camp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick has his competition outdistanced by a country mile when it comes to experience, but Griffin has outplayed him at times in practices. However, the battle to serve as the backup to Jameis Winston is likely to extend through the final preseason games, as both Fitzpatrick and Griffin are projected to see plenty of reps with which to make their case for the gig.