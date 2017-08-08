Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Battling for backup QB job
Fitzpatrick continues to battle Ryan Griffin for the No. 2 quarterback job during training camp, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick has his competition outdistanced by a country mile when it comes to experience, but Griffin has outplayed him at times in practices. However, the battle to serve as the backup to Jameis Winston is likely to extend through the final preseason games, as both Fitzpatrick and Griffin are projected to see plenty of reps with which to make their case for the gig.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Inks one-year deal with Tampa•
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Doesn't want to retire•
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Has contract voided•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Time with Jets almost certainly done•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Leads Jets to Week 17 victory•
-
Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in Week 17•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...