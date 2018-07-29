Fitzpatrick is getting work with the first-team offense during training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

With Jameis Winston suspended for the first three weeks of the season, Fitzpatrick is naturally getting much more extensive work with the Bucs' top tier of pass catchers than he would under normal circumstances, The 35-year-old has shown excellent chemistry with DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans on a number of throws, and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the veteran signal caller made nice connections with Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard in Sunday's practice. Fitzpatrick generated a solid 248.3 yards per game, 3:1 TD:INT and 2-1 record as a starter last season when Winston was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the team hopes that preparing him to lead the first unit through a full camp and preseason will yield even better results.