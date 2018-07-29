Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Building chemistry with pass catchers
Fitzpatrick is getting work with the first-team offense during training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
With Jameis Winston suspended for the first three weeks of the season, Fitzpatrick is naturally getting much more extensive work with the Bucs' top tier of pass catchers than he would under normal circumstances, The 35-year-old has shown excellent chemistry with DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans on a number of throws, and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the veteran signal caller made nice connections with Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard in Sunday's practice. Fitzpatrick generated a solid 248.3 yards per game, 3:1 TD:INT and 2-1 record as a starter last season when Winston was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the team hopes that preparing him to lead the first unit through a full camp and preseason will yield even better results.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Confirmed as season-opening starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start at season's outset•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retained as Winston's backup•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Successful in veteran back-up role in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Headed back to reserve role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...