Fitzpatrick, who's working with the first team during training camp ahead of starting the first three games of the season in place of Jameis Winston (suspension), has been taking advantage of the situation to build rapport with a number of different receivers in early practices, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran is naturally getting much more extensive work with the Bucs' top tier of pass catchers than he would under normal circumstances, and thus far, he appears to be putting the opportunity to good use. Fitzpatrick has shown particularly synergy with DeSean Jackson on a number of throws of varying depth, and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the veteran signal caller made nice connections with Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard in Sunday's practice. Fitzpatrick generated a solid 248.3 yards per game, 3:1 TD:INT and 2-1 record as a starter last season when Winston was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the team hopes that preparing him to lead the first unit through a full camp and preseason will yield even better results.