Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Building chemstry with pass catchers
Fitzpatrick, who's working with the first team during training camp ahead of starting the first three games of the season in place of Jameis Winston (suspension), has been taking advantage of the situation to build rapport with a number of different receivers in early practices, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran is naturally getting much more extensive work with the Bucs' top tier of pass catchers than he would under normal circumstances, and thus far, he appears to be putting the opportunity to good use. Fitzpatrick has shown particularly synergy with DeSean Jackson on a number of throws of varying depth, and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the veteran signal caller made nice connections with Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard in Sunday's practice. Fitzpatrick generated a solid 248.3 yards per game, 3:1 TD:INT and 2-1 record as a starter last season when Winston was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the team hopes that preparing him to lead the first unit through a full camp and preseason will yield even better results.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Confirmed as season-opening starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start at season's outset•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retained as Winston's backup•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Successful in veteran back-up role in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Headed back to reserve role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...