Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Confirmed as season-opening starter
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed that Fitzpatrick is the team's planned starter at quarterback for the first three games while Jameis Winston serves a suspension, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winston will be able to take part in team activities during training camp and the preseason, but the Buccaneers will waste no time getting Fitzpatrick up to speed with the first-team offense, as the 35-year-old worked with that unit during the Buccaneers' first practice Thursday. There was never much doubt that the Buccaneers would go in a different direction at quarterback to begin the year other than with Fitzpatrick, who has made 133 career appearances (119 starts) over 14 NFL seasons. Neither the other two signal-callers in camp (Ryan Griffin and Austin Allen) have taken an NFL snap nor possess any notable pedigree.
