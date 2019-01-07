Fitzpatrick completed 164 of 246 passes (66.7 percent) for 2,366 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions across eight games during the 2018 season. He also rushed 36 times for 152 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two more scores.

The 36-year-old had an interesting campaign to say the least. Plugged in as the starter for the first three games of the season while Jameis Winston finished serving a suspension, all Fitzpatrick did was set the NFL on its ear with three straight 400-yard performances and an 11:4 TD:INT. That trio of stellar outings afforded the veteran the right to a fourth straight start against the Bears in Week 4 despite Winston's active status, but Fitzpatrick lasted just one half in which he completed only half of his 18 attempts for 126 yards and threw an interception before getting the hook. The roles were then reversed in Week 8 when Winston faltered, with Fitzpatrick nearly leading a miraculous second-half comeback against the Bengals with a pair of touchdown throws. That performance yielded him another pair of starting assignments, one which led to his fourth 400-yard outing of the season, but a three-interception first half in Week 11 against the Giants sent Fitz to the bench for good. He was then inactive for the final two games of the season while Ryan Griffin assumed backup duties behind Winston, although that was framed as nudging Griffin closer to his first taste of regular-season action. Fitzpatrick played on a one-year, $3.3 million deal in 2018, so his future for next season remains firmly up in the air, especially with a new coaching staff on the horizon in Tampa.