Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected to start Sunday
Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday against the Bears, per league sources, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fitzpatrick's status was murky given Jameis Winston's return from a three-game suspension. He took the majority of snaps with the first-team offense during practice leading up to Week 4 and will apparently start despite the Buccaneers not making it official.
