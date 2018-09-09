Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Explodes for record-setting day
Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 28 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed 12 times for 36 yards and another score.
To say no one saw this coming would be an understatement of epic proportions. Fitzpatrick shocked the Saints early and often, answering a Saints opening-driving touchdown with a 58-yard touchdown to DeSean Jackson and adding a three-yard touchdown run before the first quarter was over. The veteran gunslinger would go on to hit Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for scores of 13 and 50 yards, respectively, before capping off his record-setting afternoon with another 36-yard touchdown to Jackson. The yardage was a career high for Fitzpatrick, who for at least one week, lent plenty of credence to the notion of Jameis Winston's starting job not being guaranteed when he returns from his season-opening three-game suspension. Fitzpatrick will have unenviable task of trying to follow up Sunday's sensational effort against the Eagles in Week 2.
