Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting another start

Fitzpatrick will make another start Week 12 in Atlanta, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jameis Winston (shoulder) was re-evaluated Monday and ruled out for at least one more game. The Bucs don't have much incentive to rush their franchise quarterback back into action, as the team isn't really in the playoff picture even after Fitzpatrick engineered victories the past two weeks. He was impressive in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins, completing 22 of 37 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers against a lifeless defense. Fitzpatrick likely will face more of a challenge in Week 12 against an Atlanta team that still has playoff hopes.