Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting another week as starter
Fitzpatrick will keep the starting job for Week 11 against the Giants, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fitzpatrick threw for 406 yards at a clip of 9.9 per attempt in Sunday's 16-3 home loss to the Redskins, but his trio of turnovers combined with a poor kicking performance from Chandler Catanzaro led to an absurd disparity between the Bucs' totals for yards (501) and points (three). The team seems to have the same problem on offense regardless of which quarterback it uses, combining an unusual mix of chunk gains and turnovers. Fitzpatrick may lose the starting job back to Jameis Winston if he doesn't bounce back with a more consistent performance in a Week 11 road matchup with the soft Giants defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Turns it over three times in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws four TDs, will retain starting gig•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Named as Week 9 starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost leads miracle comeback•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Loses starting job•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pulled in second half•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...