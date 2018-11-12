Fitzpatrick will keep the starting job for Week 11 against the Giants, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fitzpatrick threw for 406 yards at a clip of 9.9 per attempt in Sunday's 16-3 home loss to the Redskins, but his trio of turnovers combined with a poor kicking performance from Chandler Catanzaro led to an absurd disparity between the Bucs' totals for yards (501) and points (three). The team seems to have the same problem on offense regardless of which quarterback it uses, combining an unusual mix of chunk gains and turnovers. Fitzpatrick may lose the starting job back to Jameis Winston if he doesn't bounce back with a more consistent performance in a Week 11 road matchup with the soft Giants defense.