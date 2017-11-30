Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Headed back to reserve role

Fitzpatrick will reprise his backup role in Sunday's game against the Packers with head coach Dirk Koetter naming Jameis Winston (shoulder) the team's Week 13 starter, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fitzpatrick proved adequate while starting in place of the injured Winston the last three games, leading the Buccaneers to a 2-1 record while completing 57.4 percent of his passes to the tune of 745 yards, three touchdowns and only one turnover. With Winston turning in a full practice and taking every rep with the first-team Wednesday, there's apparently no lingering concern about the health of his throwing shoulder, so the 2015 No. 1 overall pick is expected to start each of the Bucs' final five contests of the season.