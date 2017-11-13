Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Helps snap losing streak in Week 10

Fitzpatrick completed 17 of 34 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets. He also rushed three times for nine yards and notched a two-point conversion rush.

The veteran signal caller didn't exactly make it look pretty, but he did enough to help the Buccaneers snap a five-game losing streak. Fitzpatrick was able to sustain some long drives, leading marches of 17, nine and seven plays that all culmminated in field goals. He then embarked on a 15-play, 81-yard possession that he capped off with a six-yard touchdown throw to Charles Sims and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion. Fitzpatrick's totals won't exactly thrill fantasy owners who took a chance on him in Week 10, but he could find himself in a potentially better matchup against the Dolphins in a Week 11 road matchup.