Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Impressive yardage total in loss

Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 44 passes for 283 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.

Although he couldn't get his team into the end zone, Fitzpatrick once again showed good command of the offense, connecting with eight different pass catchers along the way. He continued to lean heavily on the starting wideout duo of Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson (14 receptions on 23 targets for 138 yards combined), but he also once again made good use of rookie tight end O.J. Howard, connecting with the 2017 first-round pick on three occasions for 52 yards. Fitzpatrick has proven aptly capable of leading the Buccaneers in place of Jameis Winston during the latter's shoulder injury, but his starting tenure could well come to an end if the latter is deemed healthy enough to start a Week 13 road tilt against the Packers.