Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Impressive yardage total in loss
Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 44 passes for 283 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed twice for 20 yards.
Although he couldn't get his team into the end zone, Fitzpatrick once again showed good command of the offense, connecting with eight different pass catchers along the way. He continued to lean heavily on the starting wideout duo of Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson (14 receptions on 23 targets for 138 yards combined), but he also once again made good use of rookie tight end O.J. Howard, connecting with the 2017 first-round pick on three occasions for 52 yards. Fitzpatrick has proven aptly capable of leading the Buccaneers in place of Jameis Winston during the latter's shoulder injury, but his starting tenure could well come to an end if the latter is deemed healthy enough to start a Week 13 road tilt against the Packers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting another start•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Shows vast improvement in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Starting again Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Helps snap losing streak in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in place of Winston•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws touchdown in relief Sunday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...