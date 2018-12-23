Fitzpatrick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cowboys, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran will cede primary backup duties behind Jameis Winston to Ryan Griffin, who's yet to throw a regular-season pass in five-plus NFL campaigns. With the Buccaneers out of postseason contention, Fitzpatrick could well be relegated to the same status in Week 17 as coach Dirk Koetter potentially looks to give Griffin his first taste of regular-season action in the season finale versus the Falcons.