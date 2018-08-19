Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Inconsistent in limited action
Fitzpatrick completed five of 13 passes for 46 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday. He also rushed once for seven yards.
The veteran didn't look anywhere near as sharp as he had in the preseason opener, although he did lead a 14-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in a field goal. Fitzpatrick came up empty on two targets to Mike Evans during the opening possession, but he bounced back to hit Evans, Peyton Barber, Adam Humphries and Cameron Brate on the aforementioned successful series. Fitzpatrick is likely poised for a larger workload than the three drives he helmed Saturday when the Bucs face the Lions on Friday in their third exhibition.
