Fitzpatrick completed six of 13 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals. He also gained 15 yards and scored a touchdown on two rushes.

Fitzpatrick entered the contest as the second quarterback, taking over for starter Jameis Winston on the third series. While he was generally lackluster through the air, the veteran used his legs to scamper into the end zone from six yards out with 2:51 remaining in the first half. Despite the generally tepid effort, the 34-year-old signal caller is undeniably in a position to benefit from the shoulder injury that fellow backup Ryan Griffin suffered in Friday's contest, and accordingly, he re-entered the game following the latter's exit.