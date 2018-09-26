The Buccaneers haven't named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears, but "all signs point to" Fitzpatrick retaining the gig, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jameis Winston has completed his three-game suspension and is eligible to return in Week 4, but the Buccaneers have yet to formally add him to the roster and may wait until Friday to do so after being granted a three-day exemption from the commissioner's office. While reinstating Winston looks to be a formality at this point, it doesn't appear he'll immediately reclaim the top job in light of Fitzpatick's outstanding play through the first three weeks. Fitzpatrick's grip on the role may have loosened after he tossed three second-quarter interceptions Monday against the Steelers, but he bounced back admirably in the second half to narrowly lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win. He still finished with over 400 passing yards for the third straight game and maintains an 11:4 TD:INT on the season, which looks like enough to keep him atop the depth chart for one more week. After Sunday's contest, the Buccaneers will have a bye Week 5, during which the team could re-examine its quarterback situation.