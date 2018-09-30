Fitzpatrick is listed as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears.

It's no surprise that Fitzpatrick will retain the starting gig after multiple reports surfaced earlier in the week suggesting the Buccaneers would proceed with the status quo even with Jameis Winston returning from suspension. Though Fitzpatrick leads all NFL passers with 11.1 yards per attempt, he showed some flaws as a decision maker in the first half of Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers, tossing three second-quarter interceptions before rallying in the second half. Because of Fitzpatrick's occasionally turnover-prone ways, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports suggested earlier Sunday that the 35-year-old could have a "short leash" if he falters early on in Week 4.