Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Listed as Week 4 starter
Fitzpatrick is listed as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears.
It's no surprise that Fitzpatrick will retain the starting gig after multiple reports surfaced earlier in the week suggesting the Buccaneers would proceed with the status quo even with Jameis Winston returning from suspension. Though Fitzpatrick leads all NFL passers with 11.1 yards per attempt, he showed some flaws as a decision maker in the first half of Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers, tossing three second-quarter interceptions before rallying in the second half. Because of Fitzpatrick's occasionally turnover-prone ways, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports suggested earlier Sunday that the 35-year-old could have a "short leash" if he falters early on in Week 4.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Possible short leash•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes majority of snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Likely to retain starting gig•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Rallies in losing effort•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts together spectacular encore in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....