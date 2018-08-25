Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Looks good in tune-up
Fitzpatrick completed six of seven passes for 82 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Fitzpatrick started and played the first two drives, bouncing back strong after a rough outing last week. Assuming he's held out for the preseason finale, he'll finish the exhibition slate 17-of-28 passing for 183 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. Fitzpatrick will start his three-game stretch filling in for Jameis Winston (suspension) with a tough Week 1 matchup at New Orleans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Inconsistent in limited action•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Sharp in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Building chemistry with pass catchers•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Confirmed as season-opening starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start at season's outset•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.