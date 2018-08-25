Fitzpatrick completed six of seven passes for 82 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Fitzpatrick started and played the first two drives, bouncing back strong after a rough outing last week. Assuming he's held out for the preseason finale, he'll finish the exhibition slate 17-of-28 passing for 183 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. Fitzpatrick will start his three-game stretch filling in for Jameis Winston (suspension) with a tough Week 1 matchup at New Orleans.