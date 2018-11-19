Jameis Winston will replace Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback for Week 12 against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fitzpatrick was intercepted seven times the past three weeks, eventually getting benched in the second half of Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants. It won't come as any surprise if we see him again before the end of the season, as Winston has proven equally susceptible to turnovers.