Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Loses starting job again
Jameis Winston will replace Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback for Week 12 against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fitzpatrick was intercepted seven times the past three weeks, eventually getting benched in the second half of Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants. It won't come as any surprise if we see him again before the end of the season, as Winston has proven equally susceptible to turnovers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Waiting for news on starting job•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Removed from Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting another week as starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Turns it over three times in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws four TDs, will retain starting gig•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Named as Week 9 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...