Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Loses starting job
Fitzpatrick will return to a backup role when the Buccaneers return from their bye for a Week 6 game in Atlanta, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Fitzpatrick owns an impressive stat line through four games, but he predictably trailed off the past two weeks with a three-pick game against the Steelers and a complete dud against the Bears. He did well to get the team to 2-2 against a tough early schedule, giving Jameis Winston a shot to keep Tampa Bay in the playoff picture. Winston will have an impressive group of pass catchers at his disposal, though O.J. Howard (knee) may not be ready for Week 6.
