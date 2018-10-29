Fitzpatrick will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick replaced Jameis Winston late in the third quarter of Sunday's 37-34 loss to Cincinnati, completing 11 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while leading a late charge to tie the game. The 35-year-old previously won two of four starts to open the season, a stretch that included three consecutive outings with more than 400 passing yards. This could be a back-and-forth situation all season, as both quarterbacks have shown a tendency to put up points and yards while also making sloppy mistakes.