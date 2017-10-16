Play

Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Nearly leads comeback in Week 6

Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.

Fitzpatrick entered the contest in place of Jameis Winston (shoulder) with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter and the Bucs down by a 24-0 margin. The veteran led a 15-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a fourth-down misfire into the end zone from the Cardinals' 5-yard line, but it was harbinger of the success that Fitzpatrick would have in moving the offense down the field. Tampa's comeback began in earnest with an eight-play, 75-yard march in the third quarter that culminated in an 11-yard Fitzpatrick-DeSean Jackson end-zone connection, and subsequently included touchdown passes of 10 and 37 yards to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans, respectively. While Fitzpatrick also hurt the cause with a pair of picks, he certainly helped keep the prospect of an unlikely win viable until a failed onside kick in the game's waning moments. With Winston's status for Week 7 murky, the possibility Fitzpatrick logs at least one start in his stead remains very much in play for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories