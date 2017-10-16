Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Nearly leads comeback in Week 6
Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.
Fitzpatrick entered the contest in place of Jameis Winston (shoulder) with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter and the Bucs down by a 24-0 margin. The veteran led a 15-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a fourth-down misfire into the end zone from the Cardinals' 5-yard line, but it was harbinger of the success that Fitzpatrick would have in moving the offense down the field. Tampa's comeback began in earnest with an eight-play, 75-yard march in the third quarter that culminated in an 11-yard Fitzpatrick-DeSean Jackson end-zone connection, and subsequently included touchdown passes of 10 and 37 yards to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans, respectively. While Fitzpatrick also hurt the cause with a pair of picks, he certainly helped keep the prospect of an unlikely win viable until a failed onside kick in the game's waning moments. With Winston's status for Week 7 murky, the possibility Fitzpatrick logs at least one start in his stead remains very much in play for the time being.
