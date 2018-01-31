Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to keep playing in 2018
Fitzpatrick said Monday that he isn't considering retirement and hopes to sign with a team when he becomes a free agent in March, Nick Veronica of The Buffalo News reports.
Fitzpatrick, who turned 35 years old in November, was serviceable in his six games (three starts) with the Buccaneers in 2017, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Buccaneers' decision to retain head coach Dirk Koetter should improve Fitzpatrick's chances of returning to Tampa Bay in 2018 as the backup to Jameis Winston, who is still viewed as the team's franchise signal caller despite his failure to take a dramatic leap forward in his third NFL season.
