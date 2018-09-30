Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Possible short leash
Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bears, but could be on a "short leash," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said on the "Fox NFL Sunday" program.
Though Fitzpatrick looks poised to retain the starting gig even with Jameis Winston returning from a three-game suspension, it's worth noting that Fitzpatrick had a rough first half in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. Coach Dirk Koetter contemplated bringing in Ryan Griffin for him for the second half, but ultimately stuck with Fitzpatrick, who nearly engineered a comeback win. If Fitzpatrick struggles again early in Week 4, the Buccaneers will now have a better option on hand than Ryan Griffin to replace him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes majority of snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Likely to retain starting gig•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Rallies in losing effort•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts together spectacular encore in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Explodes for record-setting day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....