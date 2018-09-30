Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bears, but could be on a "short leash," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said on the "Fox NFL Sunday" program.

Though Fitzpatrick looks poised to retain the starting gig even with Jameis Winston returning from a three-game suspension, it's worth noting that Fitzpatrick had a rough first half in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. Coach Dirk Koetter contemplated bringing in Ryan Griffin for him for the second half, but ultimately stuck with Fitzpatrick, who nearly engineered a comeback win. If Fitzpatrick struggles again early in Week 4, the Buccaneers will now have a better option on hand than Ryan Griffin to replace him.