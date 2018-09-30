Fitzpatrick was replaced by Jameis Winston during the third quarter of Sunday's contest at Chicago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After leading the Bucs to just three points on six possessions in the first half, Fitzpatrick was pulled by coach Dirk Koetter. It appears the Fitzmagic era may be over, especially if Winston fares well in his half of work in what turned into a blowout.

More News
Our Latest Stories