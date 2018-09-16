Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

It's hard to say when Fitzpatrick's late-career Cinderella story might end, but presently, there incredibly doesn't appear to be a debate about how should be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback when Jameis Winston returns from suspension in Week 4. Fitzpatrick pout together his second consecutive 400-yard game to open the campaign, with a pair of 75-yard touchdowns to DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard responsible for a huge chunk of his total. In all, Fitzpatrick hit four different pass catchers for scores, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin also got into the end zone. The veteran journeyman's early-season exploits have the Tampa offense humming at a record pace and multiple members of the team's aerial attack offering excellent fantasy returns. Fitzpatrick will see if he has a third straight stellar effort in him when the Bucs face off with the Steelers in a Week 3 Monday night showdown.