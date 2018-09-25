Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Rallies in losing effort
Fitzpatrick completed 30 of 50 passes for 411 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed five times for 27 yards.
Fitzpatrick continued to entertain in Week 3, even though his performance was a rather turbulent ride. After finding Cameron Brate for a first-quarter touchdown, Fitzpatrick went on to throw an interception on three straight possessions during the second quarter, including one in the red zone and another that was returned 10 yards for a Steelers touchdown. That final pick put the Buccaneers down 20 points at halftime, requiring Fitzpatrick to air it out in search of a second-half comeback. It turned out that he still had some magic left, as he found Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for scores while topping 400 passing yards for the third straight game. Overall, he and Tampa Bay came up just short of a third victory, but there's no doubt Fitzpatrick's play has now created an interesting situation for the team's coaching staff, which will need to decide whether he or Jameis Winston will start in Week 4 versus the Bears, when Winston will be eligible to play after serving his three-game suspension to start this season.
