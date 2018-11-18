Fitzpatrick was pulled from Sunday's road game versus the Giants in favor of Jameis Winston, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick lasted just six offensive plays into the second half, opening it with a interception that was returned for a touchdown before tossing another less than five minutes later. He finished the day 13 of 21 for 167 yards, no touchdowns and three picks, while racking up four rushes for 14 yards and one TD. Winston is expected to play out the rest of the contest, barring injury.