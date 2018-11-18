Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Removed from Sunday's game
Fitzpatrick was pulled from Sunday's road game versus the Giants in favor of Jameis Winston, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick lasted just six offensive plays into the second half, opening it with a interception that was returned for a touchdown before tossing another less than five minutes later. He finished the day 13 of 21 for 167 yards, no touchdowns and three picks, while racking up four rushes for 14 yards and one TD. Winston is expected to play out the rest of the contest, barring injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Getting another week as starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Turns it over three times in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws four TDs, will retain starting gig•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Named as Week 9 starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost leads miracle comeback•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Loses starting job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...