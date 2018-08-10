Fitzpatrick completed six of eight passes for 55 yards and added two rushes for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

The veteran quarterback looked exceedingly sharp, leading a six-play, 57-yard touchdown drive on the Bucs' first possession. Fitzpatrick encouragingly kicked off that drive with back-to-back completions to his top two receivers, hitting DeSean Jackson for 18 yards and then finding Mike Evans for 14 on the next play. Fitzpatrick hung in for one more drive and was able to also connect with the wideout that many are assuming will vault into the third receiver role by Week 1, Chris Godwin. It was about as smooth a debut as head coach Dirk Koetter could have hoped for, especially considering the successful connections with three of the team's most important pass catchers. Fitzpatrick will look to build on Thursday's performance when Tampa faces the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 18 in their second exhibition game.