Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Showing better grasp of playbook
Fitzpatrick improved his command of the Bucs offense as training camp unfolded, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
There really wasn't doubt that the cerebral veteran would adjust to the new playbook, but there's apparently been a marked difference as training camp has unfolded. Fitzpatrick has been exhibiting the telltale signs of an improved grasp of the system, namely, consistently quicker releases and better timing with his receivers. While the Bucs naturally would prefer not have to see Fitzpatrick take a snap this season -- as that would likely only come to pass in the event of a Jameis Winston injury -- it's imperative to have a backup capable of stepping in and keeping the offense functional.
